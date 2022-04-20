If you follow Lexus a bit, you should have spotted this RZ 450e a few times already here and there. For example, when Toyota and Lexus introduced sixteen models in one fell swoop. Today, the brand officially unveils the Lexus RZ 450e. It’s not Lexus’ first EV, but it’s the first to be developed as an EV from the get-go.

Lexus’ first electric car is the UX 300e, an EV with a range of 315 kilometers. That car didn’t really do much. The hope is therefore pinned on the Lexus RZ 450e, which is technically more or less equal to the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra. Like the Toyota, the Lexus (optional) can be equipped with a strange half steering wheel, which they also call a ‘yoke’.

The Lexus RZ 450e has an electric motor on the front axle and one on the rear axle. The total power is 213 hp. The battery measures 71.4 kWh and the range will follow later. The Toyota goes 450 kilometers on a single charge, so we suspect the Lexus at least matches that.

The Lexus RZ 450e keeps the doors closed to cyclists

The new Lexus is equipped with something the brand calls e-Latch Safe Exit Assist. You open the door by pressing a button once. Because this is an electrical process, the car can also stop the door if it sees, for example, a cyclist approaching. To further improve the view to the rear, you can opt for a digital interior mirror. Handy if you have to push the luggage compartment up to the roof during holidays.

The price of the new Lexus RZ 450e is not yet known at this time. For the idea: The Toyota bZ4X starts under 50 grand for the single engine, front-wheel drive version. Before the end of this year, the new electric Lexus should appear at dealers.