Izvestia published a list of artists who were banned from entering Russia until 2072

Edition “Izvestia” published a list of Ukrainian cultural figures who were banned from entering Russia for 50 years.

Among them were the singer Svetlana Loboda, the leader of the Okean Elzy group Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, the artist Andrey Danilko, acting under the pseudonym Verka Serdyuchka, and the performer Monatik. The list also includes members of the Potap and Nastya duet.

In addition to musicians, the list includes Ukrainian actors, bloggers and TV presenters. The Russian side has not yet issued any official comments on the published list.

Earlier on Wednesday, April 20, it was reported that Anton Ptushkin, a Ukrainian video blogger and former host of the Eagle and Tails program, was also banned from entering Russia until 2072. According to Baza, the action was taken because of his harsh criticism of the military special operation. The ban on entry into Russia for Ptushkin has been in effect since April 16 this year.