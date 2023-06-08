Eyes on the 24 hours

The entire motorsport world is buzzing these days with what will be one of the most awaited and intriguing editions in the history of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The French classic, which this year sees motor racing giants such as Toyota, Ferrari, Porsche, Peugeot and Cadillac at the start, will start on Saturday at 4 pm; but first there will be the tasty side dish of the Road to Le Mansthe support event for the world’s most important endurance race.

Rossi’s challenge

The Road to Le Mans is now in its eighth edition and will see the start 58 cars, including 20 GT3s, which will compete in two races of 55 minutes each: the first race is scheduled today at 18.30 on Thursday, the second will instead take place at 11.30 on Friday morning. Both will obviously take place on the 13.6km Circuit de la Sarthe. Among the most anticipated protagonists there will also be Valentino Rossiwhich will run on one BMW M4 GT3 for Team WRTalternating driving the car with the French driver Jerome Policand.

Target 2024

For the Doctor this will be an opportunity to familiarize yourself with the layout in the hope, next year, of being able to compete in the 24 hours. “The program is this – confirmed Rossi in an interview with the Road to Le Mans organizers – We want to come here next year and participate in the big race with the GT3 and after that, we’ll see“.

“While I was racing in MotoGP I always wanted to have a project to become a car driver – Rossi explained again – and I believe that the GT3 category, and the endurance category, is the right way to improve my skills and be more competitive. The Road to Le Mans is the first step. The project with WRT started last year – concluded the eight-time world champion – now we are together with BMW and I have become a works driver for BMW. We don’t have a real goal, we just want to be competitive with the GT3, fight for the podium and then we will look at my speed and my abilities to understand if I can drive faster cars”.