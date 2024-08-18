The Leopard: plot, cast and streaming of the film with Alain Delon on Rai 1

Tonight, August 18, 2024, at 8:35 pm on Rai 1, Il Gattopardo will be broadcast, a 1963 film directed by Luchino Visconti, broadcast as a tribute to the death of Alain Delon, which occurred today. The subject is based on the novel of the same name by Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa and the figure of the film’s protagonist is inspired by that of the book’s author’s great-grandfather, Prince Giulio Fabrizio Tomasi di Lampedusa, who was an important astronomer and who in the literary fiction becomes Prince Fabrizio di Salina, and his family between 1860 and 1910, in Sicily. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

In May 1860, after Garibaldi’s landing in Marsala in Sicily, Don Fabrizio witnesses with detachment and melancholy the end of the aristocracy. Seeing how the administrators and landowners of the new rising social class take advantage of the new political situation, the noble class understands that the end of their superiority is now near.

Don Fabrizio, who belongs to a family of ancient nobility, is reassured by his favorite nephew Tancredi who, despite fighting in Garibaldi’s ranks, tries to turn events to his advantage and quotes the famous phrase: “If we want everything to remain as it is, everything must change”. A mirror of Sicilian reality, this phrase symbolizes the ability to adapt that Sicilians, subjected throughout history to the administration of many foreign rulers, have had to develop. And Don Fabrizio’s response is also emblematic: “… And afterward it will be different, but worse.”

When, like every year, the prince and his family go to the summer residence of Donnafugata, he finds as the new mayor of the town Calogero Sedara, a bourgeois of humble origins, uncouth and poorly educated, who has become rich and has made a career in politics. Tancredi, who had previously shown some sympathy for Concetta, the prince’s eldest daughter, falls in love with Angelica, daughter of Don Calogero, whom he will eventually marry, certainly attracted by her considerable wealth.

The Leopard: The Cast of the Film

We have seen the plot of The Leopard, but what is the complete cast of the film? Above all stands out the great Alain Delon, who died today, who played Tancredi. Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Burt Lancaster: Don Fabrizio Corbera, Prince of Salina

Alain Delon: Tancredi Falconeri

Claudia Cardinale: Angelica Sedara/Donna Bastiana

Paolo Stoppa: Don Calogero Sedara

Rina Morelli: Princess Maria Stella of Salina

Lucilla Morlacchi: Concetta

Romolo Valli: Father Pirrone

Mario Girotti: Count Cavriaghi

Pierre Clémenti: Francis Paul of Salina

Serge Reggiani: Don Ciccio Tumeo

Maurizio Merli: Fulco, a friend of Tancredi

Giuliano Gemma: Garibaldi’s general

Ida Galli: Carolina

Octavia Piccolo: Catherine

Charles Valenzano: Paul

Brook Fuller: Prince

Ivo Garrani: Colonel Pallavicino

Anna Maria Bottini: Mademoiselle Dombreuil, housekeeper

Lola Braccini: Margherita woman

Marino Masè: tutor

Howard Nelson Rubien: Don Diego

Tina Lattanzi: noblewoman at the ball

Ernesto Admiral: General

Marcella Rovena: peasant

Rina De Liguoro: Princess of Presicce

Valerio Ruggeri: Colonel

Giovanni Melisenda: Don Onofrio Rotolo

Vittorio Duse: Colonel

Vanni Materassi: Sergeant

Olympia Cavalli: Mariannina

Winni Riva: Waitress

Stelvio Rosi: Sergeant

Leslie French: Knight Chevalley

Gino Santercole: Donnafugata’s Man

Lou Castel: General

Michela Roc: farmer

Pino Caruso: young patriot

Tuccio Musumeci: young patriot

Streaming and TV

