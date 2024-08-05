Humble Bundle has launched a new gaming bundle that is truly exceptional, especially if you are a fan of LEGO games by TT Games . This is an exceptional offer that for just a few euros allows you to take home eighteen complete games as well as a huge discount on the recent Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga We’re talking hours and hours of gameplay in the universes of Jurassic World, Batman, Star Wars, and other well-known series.

The contents of the bundle

As always the bundle is divided into price rangesthat is, it is possible to get more or less games by offering different amounts. In this case, as you will see, the price to take home the entire package is really low.

Spending at least 4.60 euros you get: LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

93% Positive Reviews on Steam LEGO Batman: The Videogame

88% Positive Reviews on Steam LEGO Lord of the Rings

89% Positive Reviews on Steam LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4

85% Positive Reviews on Steam The LEGO Movie – Videogame

84% Positive Reviews on Steam Coupon with 85% discount on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Spending at least 9.20 euros you get all the games from the previous tier plus: LEGO MARVEL's Avengers

87% Positive Reviews on Steam LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

93% Positive Reviews on Steam LEGO The Hobbit™

76% Positive Reviews on Steam LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7

89% Positive Reviews on Steam The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game

88% Positive Reviews on Steam

Finally, the most advantageous offer: spending at least €13.81 you get all the games from the previous tier plus: LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

86% Positive Reviews on Steam LEGO DC Super Villains

90% Positive Reviews on Steam LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

88% Positive Reviews on Steam LEGO Jurassic World™

90% Positive Reviews on Steam LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens

83% Positive Reviews on Steam LEGO Worlds

77% Positive Reviews on Steam LEGO Disney•Pixar’s The Incredibles

89% Positive Reviews on Steam The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame

67% Positive Reviews on Steam



Consider that the overall value of the bundle is estimated at 386.71 euros (if we consider the full prices of all the games). Overall, it’s a really good deal.

As always part of the amount obtained from the Humble Bundle will go to charity. In case of charity:watera non-profit organization that works to bring water to people in developing countries.

As always, all games will be provided with Steam redeemable keys.