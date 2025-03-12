The Court of Instruction number 4 of Madrid has filed the complaint filed for Harte to hear against the humorists Laura Yustres (Lalachús) and David Broncano and against the president of RTVE, José Pablo López, for showing the first two a stamp of the Grand Prix heifer as if it were the Sacred Heart of Jesus during the Program of the New Year’s Eve Campanadas.

Get heard denounced that it was a mockery of the classic stamp with a clear desire for mockery and drainage and an “absolutely free insult.” The complainants consider that it was an offense against religious feelings.

The Court, in a car of March 4, however decrees the provisional dismissal and file of the complaint when considering that there was no mockery with the mockery and that the event enters within the limits of freedom of expression. “The Freedom of expression coversnot only the information or ideas that are favorably received, but also Those who collide, disturb or offend“, says the car.

In addition, he adds that in democratic societies, “religious groups must tolerate public criticism and debate on their activities, beliefs or teachings, provided that such criticisms do not, suppose intentionally and free insults or hate discourse, which constitute an incitement to violence and discrimination against members of a specific religion.”