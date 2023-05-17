Fitness trainer Vlada Uvarova recommended focusing on body volume when losing weight

Fitness trainer Vlada Uvarova revealed the rules for weight loss control. Her words lead “Sport Express”.

Uvarova said that you should not focus solely on weight. “It is affected by what you ate the day before, the contents of the intestines, water in the body, swelling,” she explained.

The specialist recommended that when losing weight, also track body volumes. “Measure body girths, try on old things: this is a great way to track progress if weight is confusing,” said Uvarova.

Earlier, coach Maxim Likholetov debunked the myth of sweating when losing weight. He stated that the amount of sweat does not affect the loss of body weight.