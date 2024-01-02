With the start of 2024 the ranking of the best games of 2023 Of Opencritic has become definitive and we can therefore see the top 20 of the well-known critics' rating aggregator, Metacritic's main competitor. In first position we find The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with an average rating of 96, followed by Baldur's Gate 3, also at 96.

Opencritic's top 20 of 2023

Baldur's Gate 3 competed for the highest average rating of the year with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 96 Baldur's Gate 3 – 96 Metroid Prime Remastered – 94 Asgard's Wrath 2 – 93 Videoverse – 92 Resident Evil 4 (2023) – 92 Against The Storm – 92 Tents and Trees – 92 Street Fighter 6 – 92 Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 91 8-Bit Adventures 2 – 91 Turbo Overkill – 91 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 – 90 Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed – 90 Jack Jeanne – 90 Pizza Tower – 90 Let's! Revolution! – 90 Slay the Princess – 90 Dave the Diver – 90 Path of the Midnight Sun – 89

As you can see, this is an exceptional top 20, with nineteen games with an average rating of 90 or more. For the sake of comparison, in 2022 there were only eight titles above 90, with Elden Ring leading the way with 95, while in 2021 there were only two games above 90.

Also interesting is the fact that the nature of Opencritic causes not only the usual suspects to appear in the charts, but also lesser-known titles such as Videoverse, Asgard's Wrath 2, Tents and Trees and Against the Storm, to name a few.