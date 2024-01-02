In the month of December 2023The car market has registered 111,136 new registrationshighlighting a moderate increase in +5.9% compared to December 2022. The year 2023 ended with a total of 1,566,448 new units registered, that is, with a increase of +19% compared to 2022. However, compared to 2019, the auto market lost -18.3%.

Cars sold/registered in December 2023

The 2023 car market ended in December with 111,136 registrationsrecording a growth of 5.9% compared to the same month of 2022. Overall, the auto sector closed the year with growth of 19.0%, counting 1,566,448 new registrationsrepresenting a substantial increase of approximately 250,000 more units compared to 1,316,773 in 2022, but still more than 350,000 cars behind (-18.3%) compared to 2019.

Car sales performance in 2023

In the last three days of December, the 38.1% of the total marketwhile car registrations by car manufacturers and gods dealers (including rental use) accounted for approximately 12% of the volume monthly sales (10.2% in 2023). This showed an increase in +42% compared to December 2022 (+42.6% compared to 2022).

Best-selling cars in December 2023

The ranking of the best-selling cars in the month of December 2023 sees first place Fiat Panda with 6,992 registrations, ahead of the Volkswagen T-Roc (3,490) and to Renault Captur (3,198).

POS BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Fiat Panda 6,992 2 Volkswagen T-Roc 3,490 3 Renault Captur 3,198 4 Lance Ypsilon 3,006 5 Renault Clio 2,755 6 Citroën C3 2,717 7 MG ZS 2,583 8 Toyota Yaris Cross 2,572 9 Dacia Sandero 2,261 10 Peugeot 2008 2,259 11 Ford Puma 2,243 12 Nissan Qashqai 2,066 13 Volkswagen Polo shirt 1,941 14 Volkswagen T-Cross 1,775 15 Jeeps Avenger 1,741 16 Toyota Yaris 1,647 17 Fiat 500X 1,603 18 BMW X1 1,544 19 Peugeot 208 1,537 20 Dacia Duster 1,400 21 Kia Sports 1,383 22 Jeeps Renegade 1,372 23 Fiat 500 1,368 24 Ford Kuga 1,367 25 Hyundai i10 1,323 26 Nissan Juke 1,269 27 Mercedes GLA 1,229 28 Toyota Aygo 1,217 29 Volkswagen Tiguan 1,144 30 Opel Race 1,082 31 Cupra Formentor 1,012 32 Jeeps Compass 1,001 33 Alfa Romeo Tonal 979 34 Hyundai Tucson 939 35 Ford Focus 898 36 Seat Arona 870 37 Renault Austral 833 38 Dr DR 4.0 790 39 Audi Q3 776 40 BMW X3 754 41 Audi A3 727 42 Ford Fiesta 701 43 Volvo XC40 698 44 Skoda Kamiq 695 45 Mini Countryman 692 46 Hyundai i20 680 47 Volkswagen Taigo 662 48 Renault Twingo 638 49 Toyota Rav4 618 50 Mini Mini 617 Ranking of the best-selling cars in Italy in December 2023

Volkswagen T-Roc, in 2nd place among the best-selling cars in December 2023

Sales of diesel, petrol, LPG, hybrid and electric cars

Analyzing the sales of new cars from the point of view of fuel, in December petrol vehicles recorded an increase of +24.5%representing the 30.4% of total sales, while the diesel cars have suffered a decrease in -20.4%constituting the 15.3% of sales.

Over the whole of 2023, the percentage changes were +22.2% for petrol cars and +5.5% for diesel cars, respectively concluding at 28.5% et al 15.5% of market share, although both lost 2.2 percentage points. Among the traditional engines, LPG represented the + in December20% of the preferences with a market share of 9.1%. Different story for the methane which lost ground, representing just 0.1% in 2023.

Sales of diesel, petrol, LPG, hybrid and electric cars in 2023

There are also three of the best-selling engines hybrid (mild and full) which showed an increase of +7% in the month of December, representing the 35% of sales. Over the course of the year, these cars recorded double-digit growth +26.2%achieving a notable market share of 36.1%.

In December we must also record the increase in +49% in sales of electric cars but over the course of the twelve months, despite the increase of +34.5%, the share rose to only 4.2% compared to 3.7% in 2022. They are also in difficulty plug-in hybrids recorded a decrease in December (-18%) and a total share per 4.4% compared to 5.1% in 2022.

MOST SELLING CARS December 2023 (PDF files downloadable from direct link)

