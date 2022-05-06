Considered one of the pioneers of the Italian comic genre, Enzo Robutti passed away in Bologna last March at the age of 88.

In the last few hours, news has spread throughout the country of the death of an actor who, from the 1960s onwards, has appeared in many films, especially in the Italian comedy. This was Enzo Robutti. He actually died last March, but his family has decided to disclose the news only now, in order to be able to mourn in total privacy and confidentiality.

Robutti had 88 years old and died last March in the retirement home where he had been hospitalized for some time.

The causes of his death are not yet known, but in many, in the last hours, they have filled the social networks with messages of condolence for his death and for showing closeness to his family.

Life and career of Enzo Robutti

Enzo Robutti was born in Bologna on 24 October 1933 and was an Italian actor, stand-up comedian and voice actor, among the most popular of recent decades.

He began his studies and graduated from the Small Theater of Milan. His beginnings as an actor came right to the theater, going up on the stage of the Derby Club with characters of the caliber of Enzo Jannacci, Cochi and Renato, Gianfranco Funari, Toni Santagata and Teo Teocoli.

His skill and extreme mastery of facial expressions made him one of the main protagonists of the Italian comedy.

Over his long career, he has starred in many successful films of this genre, collaborating with dozens of characters of great depth.

Among all his works stand out in the film “Sugar, honey and chilli“Film of 1980 directed by Sergio Martino and in which he plays the role of the hysterical Genoese commissioner struggling with Lino Banfi.

Then, in 1982, he played the iconic Dr. Muller in the movie “Bingo Bongo“, Together with Adriano Celentano.

Also present in several films of the saga linked to the legendary Pierinowith Alvaro Vitali.

Very prestigious collaborations also abroad. Like the one in 1990, when he was chosen by Francis Ford Coppola for a role in “The Godfather part III“.

The last appearances on the big screen date back to 1998, when he starred in the film “Prohibited encounters” from Alberto Sordi“Viola kisses everyone” from Giovanni Veronesi And “Cub” from Black Relatives.