The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak is available today on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, as confirmed by the spectacular launch trailer published for the occasion by Nihon Falcom and NIS America.
“The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak is a truly exciting launch for us,” said Anne Lee of NIS America in the official press release made available to coincide with the release.
“This game has been acclaimed as a new beginning for a beloved and long-running seriesso both new players and fans of the series will be able to enjoy a solid and fun JRPG experience.”
Furthermore, those who played the demo of the game, released at the beginning of June, will have the opportunity to transfer your saves on the full version. Demo saves on PS4 and PS5 are compatible with the full game.
The Story of Trails Through Daybreak
As you may have read in the review of The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak, the game tells of a world at war and a hero with a dark past, Van Arkride, who finds himself involved in a mission that will lead him to confront the dark sides of his nation.
A skilled Spriggan, Arkride is an expert investigator, negotiator and bounty hunter who accepts any well-paid assignment he is offered, but when a young woman from a prestigious academic institute approaches him, something changes.
The stories of the Spriggan and others intertwine against the backdrop of the Republic of Calvard, creating an adventure full of twists and turns, characterized by a gripping narrative in which there will be no shortage of secrets to uncover and threats to thwart.
#Legend #Heroes #Trails #Daybreak #today #launch #trailer
Leave a Reply