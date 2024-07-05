The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak is available today on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, as confirmed by the spectacular launch trailer published for the occasion by Nihon Falcom and NIS America.

“The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak is a truly exciting launch for us,” said Anne Lee of NIS America in the official press release made available to coincide with the release.

“This game has been acclaimed as a new beginning for a beloved and long-running seriesso both new players and fans of the series will be able to enjoy a solid and fun JRPG experience.”

Furthermore, those who played the demo of the game, released at the beginning of June, will have the opportunity to transfer your saves on the full version. Demo saves on PS4 and PS5 are compatible with the full game.