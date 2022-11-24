NIS America revealed that The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie will contain two scenarios compatible with virtual reality. It’s about the scenariosBeachside Vay-Cay”, included within the game, and of “SSS Summer Splash”, which will instead be released as additional content. Both of them can be played regularlybut all players who want a more immersive experience can do so using a VR viewer.

But unfortunately VR support will be exclusive to the PC version of the title. The software house has in fact declared that due to some logistical problems it is currently unable to release this feature on PlayStation. The company has however anticipated that the support will be guaranteed to different types of VR viewersalthough more details on this will be released later.

Waiting to find out more, I remind you that The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie will be available during summer 2023 on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch And pc.

Source: NIS America