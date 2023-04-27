Meryl Streep will receive the 2023 Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts. The American has been the British Prime Minister, the director of the most influential fashion magazine in the United States, a character by Virginia Woolf, an immigrant who survived an extermination camp , and it has been dozens of more faces in the cinemaon television and in the theater. Nominated 21 times by the Academy and winner of three Oscars, She was chosen by the jury “for dignifying the art of interpretation” and also for being a “tireless activist in favor of equality.”

His candidacy was proposed by Pedro Almodóvar, with whom he once met for the film Juliet (2016). “Few actresses, in the history of American cinema, possess her versatility. meryl streep She is an actress with a wide range, who dominates all genres, comedy, drama, musical. He does everything well and he does everything naturally and truthfully”, commented the Spaniard upon learning of the distinction.

Margaret Thatcher. She won the Oscar for The Iron Lady. Photo: diffusion

The Princess of Asturias award is received at a time when his work is gaining new audiences. she has starred Don’t look up from Netflix and returned to television on HBO. Streep chose the award-winning series ‘Big little lies’ with Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, which addresses gender violence, and entered the second season without reading the script for her character, an antihero. “It’s the most brilliant thing ever done on television,” she replied to her agent. She is now waiting for the premiere of the series ‘Only murders in the building’, in which she shares the script with Selena Gómez.

“Throughout five decades, she has developed a brilliant career, chaining performances in which she gives life to rich and complex female characters, which invite reflection and the formation of the viewer’s critical spirit”, said the jury.

His first films, his activism and Trump

Streep had her first Oscar and Emmy nominations with Julia (1977), Holocaust (1978) and The Deer Hunter (1979). However, she was rejected from the King Kong casting for not meeting the ‘beauty standards’ demanded by producer Dino De Laurentiis.

In the ‘The Graham Norton show’ program, the actress explained that she came to the casting in 1976 because the filmmaker’s son had seen her in a play. Laurentiis spoke in Italian and told her that she was too ‘brutta’ (ugly) for the film. The actress speaks Italian and replied: “I’m sorry I’m not pretty enough to be in King Kong.”

Kramer vs. Kramer. Best Supporting Actress (1979). Photo: diffusion

In an interview for New York Times Through the film The Post, which deals with the publication of the Pentagon Papers and sexism, Streep weighed in on abuse in Hollywood and recalled her early films. At some point, she had called producer Harvey Weinstein—now in prison for sexual abuse—“god” and the press sought her opinion.

“I had to think because it really underscored my own sense of disorientation, and also how deeply evil and deceitful a person he was, but a champion with a great job.” Although he said he did not want to point out the mistreatment he suffered and “ruin someone’s mature life,” he acknowledged that there were excesses in Kramer v. Kramer with Dustin Hoffman. “This was my first movie, and it was my first take and it just slapped me. And you see it in the movie. He was overstepping.”

In those months, she took the stage at the Golden Globes to receive the Cecil B. de Mille award and Donald Trump described her on Twitter as an “overrated” actress. In her speech, Streep said: “Violence calls for violence. When the powerful use their position to intimidate others, we all lose.”

Comedy. She has a Golden Globe for the box office hit The Devil Wears Fashion (2006). Photo: diffusion

The 73-year-old actress and philanthropist, who also participated in the documentary ‘This changes everything’ about discrimination in Hollywood, will visit Oviedo for the 43rd edition of the arts award. “I am very honored to receive this prestigious award from one of the most talented countries and cultures in the world. My most sincere thanks to their majesties and their royal highness. I am really looking forward to meeting you in October and spending some time in your beautiful country.”

