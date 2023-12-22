Dina Mahmoud (Beirut, London)

“There is no glimmer of hope on the horizon that suggests the possibility of finding a solution to Lebanon’s crises soon during the new year.”

A pessimistic prophecy echoed by analytical circles in Beirut and outside it, in light of the accelerating pace of political, economic and social storms that have struck the Lebanese since late 2019, due to the exacerbation of internal and regional tensions.

In addition to the continuing rivalry between the pillars of the governance equation in Beirut, which has so far prevented reaching a settlement to the leadership vacuum crisis prevailing in many pivotal institutions, the Lebanese budget is groaning under the weight of the economic crisis and financial collapse on the one hand, and the burdens resulting from the presence of a large number of refugees in the country. , especially the Syrians, on the other hand.

According to estimates by the Lebanese security services, the number of Syrian refugees is approximately two million, and it is believed that many of them are not registered with the authorities, who had announced a plan under which 15,000 of them would be returned to their country every month, despite warnings issued by international human rights organizations. It should be done by force.

At a time when efforts to implement the plan face many practical and legal obstacles, observers warn of the escalation of the refugee burden borne by Lebanon.

In total, they now represent nearly 20% of the population, which amounts to about 6.7 million people, making Lebanon the country that hosts the largest number of refugees per capita and per square kilometer of its territory, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Analysts warned, in statements published by the “BNN Breaking” electronic platform, that this situation places Lebanon, which has been grappling for years with countless crises, in the heart of a worsening refugee crisis, the danger of which is increased by the country’s continued lack of a government with full powers, and a president. of the Republic, and Governor of the Central Bank.

A few days ago, the Lebanese Parliament approved a law proposal extending the term of the Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, for a year, to avoid the vacancy crisis spreading to the leadership of the military establishment as well.

Aoun's term would have ended in mid-January, at a time when the position of Chief of Staff, whose holder is supposed to take control of the army, becomes vacant if the position of its commander becomes vacant. Although the name of General Joseph Aoun has long been put forward as a consensus candidate for the presidency of the Lebanese Republic, the prevailing divisions in the House of Representatives continue to hinder all attempts to elect a new resident of Baabda Palace to succeed Michel Aoun, who left his presidential position more than 13 months ago.