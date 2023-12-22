New York (Union)

Yesterday, after the Security Council approved the expansion of humanitarian aid to Gaza, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres confirmed that the Israeli attack is “the real problem, and there are major obstacles” to the delivery of aid.

Guterres said: “Many people measure the effectiveness of humanitarian operations in Gaza based on the number of trucks from the Egyptian Red Crescent, the United Nations and our partners allowed to cross the border, and this is wrong.”

He added: “The real problem is that the way Israel is launching this attack creates major obstacles to the distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza,” stressing that “a ceasefire for humanitarian reasons is the only way to meet the dire needs of the population in Gaza and put an end to their ongoing nightmare.”

He explained that he “hoped” for more from the UN Security Council after it issued a resolution that did not call for a ceasefire.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations continued: “I hope that today’s decision will make people understand that a humanitarian ceasefire is indeed necessary if we want effective humanitarian assistance.”

He also expressed “deep disappointment at the statements of senior Israeli officials questioning the two-state solution.”

He said: “Despite the difficulty it seems today, the two-state solution, in accordance with United Nations resolutions, international law and previous agreements, is the only path to lasting peace.”

For her part, the US Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said that the UN Security Council resolution “provided a glimmer of hope in the midst of a sea of ​​unimaginable suffering.”

This came in her speech after she abstained from voting on the resolution, which called for increasing humanitarian aid, without a ceasefire.