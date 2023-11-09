Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

The Al Ain Club Football Company announced the signing of Argentine Hernan Crespo, the former Al-Duhail coach, to lead the first team, succeeding the Dutchman Alfred Schroeder, who was dismissed from his position, due to shaky results locally, despite the team’s strong track record in Asia.

Schroeder was not satisfied despite a strong start in 5 rounds in the league, before his performance declined, and ended with two defeats against Al-Nasr and then against Al-Wasl, due to the coach’s insistence on a lineup and method of play that does not accommodate the full energies and capabilities of the team’s players, in addition to his insistence on exhausting and pressuring the players with two training sessions a day. Morning and evening, in addition to not reading matches well and intervening with substitutions that could make the difference, as a result of him removing players with tremendous abilities, such as Amir Atzili and Matias Palacios in particular.

“Al-Zaeem” found what he was looking for in Argentine coach Crespo, who has qualifications and experience that can compensate for the shortcomings that were present in the work of the previous technical staff, especially in terms of proficiency in recruiting players and playing in a 4-2-3-1 system, which will once again bring back both Palacios and Atzeli. For the formation, the former will play in midfield next to Korean Park, while Atzeli will return to the right wing position, Kaku will play in the attacking midfield behind Laba Kodjo, while Sofiane Rahimi is committed to the left wing position.

Al Ain is expected to play one or two friendly matches during the current international break, after the arrival of the new technical staff, in the hope of giving him an opportunity to get to know the players better and try out some of the elements that can serve the team’s plan.

Hernan Crespo (48 years old) has great coaching experience despite his young age, as he previously led Modena and Parma in Italy, in addition to Banfield and Defensa Justica in Argentina, and he also led Sao Paulo in Brazil, before he recently settled in Al-Duhail in Qatar, and during his career as a coach he achieved 5 championships: Copa Sudamericana with Argentina’s Defensa Justica, and the Paulista Cup with Brazilian club Sao Paulo. As for Al-Duhail, he won titles: the Qatari League, the Qatar Stars Cup, and the Qatar Cup.

As for his career in terms of total matches as a coach, it was 191 matches at various stations. He won 88 matches, lost 54, and tied 49 matches. He scored 306 goals with those teams and conceded 229 goals.