Three weeks to tell

Jorge Martin he would have signed up to compete for the MotoGP world championship in the last triptych of consecutive races, trailing by just 13 points from world leader Francesco Bagnaia. After a rather complex 2022, which essentially cost him promotion to the official team in favor of Enea Bastianini, Martin was able to react in a very important way, at the beginning of the season with excellent regularity and from mid-season onwards he made a clear ‘ clic’ who is giving him one series of 8 successes in the last 11 races playedbetween Sprint and GP.

But Bagnaia clearly doesn’t intend to give up and the 13 points that separate the two, in favor of the Italian champion, are a gap that cannot scare the Spaniard of the Prima Pramac Racing team, who sees the dream of fulfilling the desire of a lifetime ahead of him. Martin obviously has nothing to lose, given that he is in a customer team and that the world championship was not the goal of his season: one more reason to believe in it and exploit the momentum without being blocked by expectations. Martin achieved two podiums in Malaysia in his Moto3 days (victory in 2018), while in MotoGP last year he took pole, but crashed on the sixth lap, when he was leading and was trying to break away from the chasing group.

Martin’s words at the press conference

“The victories in Thailand? After the race I was very happy, I had experienced a fantastic weekend, the fourth double victory of the year. I chose not to return home, to avoid jet lag. In this week of rest I had too much time to think about everything, I prefer to run straight away.

The ear gesture in Buriram? It came to me spontaneously, it was a move for the stands to involve them. No polemical gestures.

Criticism after Australia and Indonesia? Sometimes you get these gestures, I couldn’t hear the people screaming on the podium and I asked them to make themselves heard. I was simply happy with the result.

The Malaysian fall of 2022? I miss that victory, I could have done it. The new asphalt can be positive, the dips are fewer and we will be able to go faster.

The pressure for the title? It affects all races. You have that time to think if you can win or if you have a lot to lose, there is a lot at stake. Paradoxically, running is more relaxing.

The official team in 2024? All I can say is that I will be proud to continue in Pramac, but if Ducati wants it, I will be extremely happy.

The warning for tire pressures? It’s definitely a small mistake, because you never want to go under pressure. At least we won. We were close to the limit, if I had warnings I would follow in the wake of the others.

The conduct of the race? I like to be in the lead, I ride alone all weekend and I have confidence. In terms of strategy, when you’re in a fight it’s more difficult. But I have to be ready in every situation.

Bautista? Let’s wait and see, he had an excellent test at Misano. We are talking about a fast and light rider, but we will understand his competitiveness tomorrow.”