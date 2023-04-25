Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

Al Ain team continues its training at its stadium, before the upcoming confrontation on Friday evening, for the title of the most expensive cups and titles, the Cup of His Highness the President of the State, which brings it together with Sharjah at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Al Jazira Club.

The technical staff had given the players a negative rest after the Bani Yas match, which witnessed the loss of a valuable victory, which led to the team’s failure to clamp down in the league on the leaders Al-Ahly youth, who also tied with Al-Wasl, as the technical staff focused in the first training after rest, on The need to forget the events of the league in all its details, adhere to self-confidence, and start treating the negatives and mistakes that appeared, especially in the lack of focus during the last minutes of the match, which was evident in front of Bani Yas, who equalized in the 90th and 97th minutes of the match, while he was Al Ain advanced with two goals throughout the original match time.

The technical staff, led by Ukrainian Rebrov, was interested in restoring calm and focus, to be the motto of the stage, as the “leader” performs his main training at his stadium this evening, before leaving in the evening to Abu Dhabi to stay overnight and perform the last training there tomorrow, Thursday.

The technical staff seeks to address the technical negatives in the team’s performance, especially in the midfield and the heart of defense, with the aim of securing the net of the violet, and not receiving any goals, especially since Sharjah plays in a defensive style and relies on rebounds, then retreats to close the roads towards the goal.

The football company and the technical and administrative staff raised the morale of all the players, especially since the upcoming match is for a title beloved by the hearts of the “leader” fans, and the task of compensating for the failure to miss the opportunity to narrow the difference with the league leaders, by winning the Cup of His Highness the President of the State, is what is required. Especially that winning a title and guaranteeing a championship will be the most important requirement of the stage, in order to continue fighting for the league later until the last round of the season.