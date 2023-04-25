In memory of Michele Alboreto

The 25 April It’s the day when Liberation Day is celebrated in Italy, a historic event that ended one of the darkest chapters of our country. The same date, however, coincides with one of the saddest and most painful episodes ever in the panorama of motor racing. On the same day as 22 years agoIndeed, one of the greatest representatives of Italian motorsport disappeared, as well as one of the dearest and most genuine people that the world of motorsport remembers: Michael Alboreto.

The early years

Born on 23 December 1956 in Milan, Alboreto’s career began curiously on two wheels, only to then take a completely different direction starting since 1976, the year in which he approached the world of motor racing by participating in the Formula Monza. While not obtaining great results, the driving ability of the young Milanese was noticed by various teams, which allowed him to gain experience in various minor categories, until 1980. After participating in the Italian F3, the Milanese graduated sample always in F3but in the class European. A success that did not go unnoticed by Cesare Fiorio, who included it in the sports program of Lancia, then engaged at the top levels of the Endurance series. Alboreto’s experience in this sector was of fundamental importance for the increase of his experience, as well as continuing in parallel. with open wheel categories. It was precisely this double commitment that allowed him to realize the dream of Formula 1 in 1981when he was signed by Tyrrell.

The F1 adventure

The results obtained initially with the British team were unsatisfactory, but already in 1982 Alboreto nonetheless achieved great goals: in addition to the 3rd place at Imola (a race in which Tyrrell was one of the few British teams not to boycott the GP after the clash between FISA and FOCA), the Milanese driver was an authentic protagonist at vegas, last appointment of the season. It was there, in fact, that he obtained the first career winwith Enzo Ferrari who contacted Alboreto personally to guarantee him a place in the Maranello team for 1984. In the meantime, the young driver, increasingly appreciated in the paddock for his mild personality and for his politeness towards teams and colleagues, stayed another year in Tyrrell, obtaining another success also in the USA, but in this case in Detroit.

It was therefore in 1984 that Alboreto’s period in Ferrari began, with the dream of Fans to be able to see an Italian driver become world champion at the wheel of the Red. A goal that, unfortunately, will never be achieved. In five overall seasons, the Milanese in fact obtained only three victories, with the single-seater often forced to retire due to reliability problems. In this sense, the bitterest disappointment was in the 1985the year in which Alboreto was really fighting for the conquest of the title, then compromised in the second half of the season for a engine change which proved to be fatal for the chances of winning the title, only touched. Due to these adversities, Enzo Ferrari, who esteemed his gentleman driver, admitted to his close collaborator Franco Gozzi a comment still remembered today: “To Michele we owe a World Cup”. After the experience in Ferrari at the end of 1988 (the year in which he contributed to a historic one-two at Monza just a few days after the death of the Commendatore), Alboreto continued his career in F1 until 1994signing for teams such as Tyrrell, Larrousse, Arrows, Footwork, Scuderia Italia and Minardi, obtaining a 3rd place in the 1989 Mexican GP, ​​the last of his 23 podiums. Returned to the world of covered wheel competitions (except for two participations in the Indianapolis 500), Alboreto won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1997 with Porsche, to then establish itself in 2001 with Audi in the 12 Hours of Sebring 2001.

Disappearance

With the German company Alboreto set to work to carry out tests with the R8 Sports ahead of that year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans. The intensive test program also included a practice session on April 25, 2001 on the German circuit of Lausitzring, where Alboreto, unfortunately, made the last lap of his life. In the middle of the straight, the left rear tire gave way after a drop in pressure, with the car hitting the fences and overturning. Despite rescue efforts, Alboreto died alone 44 years old of age. Even today, the figure of the late pilot is remembered as one of the sweetest and most sensitive ever; a more unique than rare man in an environment made of extreme competitiveness, where fairness is not recognized as one of the most emblematic values.