One person was killed and five others were wounded on Sunday (18) in Ukrainian attacks in the Russian region of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, said the governor of the region, Viacheslav Gladkov, in Telegram.

According to the governor, the attacks targeted Belgorod, the regional capital, as well as a nearby district.

“One person died,” he said, specifying that it was a man from another region who had gone to Belorod to work building a new workshop for a local farm.

The farm was partially destroyed after the attacks, according to photos released by Gladkov.

“Eight people were injured, seven of them are hospitalized,” he added.

The attacks broke windows in several buildings and damaged 14 homes, Gladkov said.

Cities and infrastructure in this region are frequently targeted, often with deaths, which Moscow blames on the Ukrainian army.

The regional capital, Belgorod, was also hit directly on several occasions.