The suspended president of the Parliament, Laura Borràs (left), along with her lawyer, Gonzalo Boye (right), in a file image. MIQUEL BENITEZ (GETTY IMAGES)

New focus of controversy in the case against the suspended president of the Parlament, Laura Borràs, for allegedly chopping public contracts to benefit a friend when he directed the Institució de les Lletres Catalanes. This time on account of the decisions of her defense, led by lawyer Gonzalo Boye. The Prosecutor’s Office has asked the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) to separate the computer expert proposed by the lawyer, Luis Enrique Hellín Moro. The expert was a member of Fuerza Nueva and convicted of the murder of a student in 1980, although he later fled from justice. Boye, via Twitter, has recalled that Hellín has collaborated in the Borràs case for two years and assures that it is now, when his conclusions have been known, that criticism arises.

As you have progressed eldiario.es, the decision of the Prosecutor’s Office to challenge the expert derives from his shady past. In addition to belonging to the formation led by Blas Piñar, Hellín Moro was convicted of the kidnapping, torture and murder of the student Yolanda González. Eventually, he was arrested and, after being released from prison, he changed his identity. The public prosecutor’s office has justified the challenge of the expert evidence because it considers that its “reliability and credibility” is conditioned by the serious crimes committed in the past by its author, who has already served a sentence.

Borràs’ lawyer has defended on the social network that the choice of experts was a mere “technical decision” and that “they are the best” in their field of experience. “The prosecutor, who has known her identity for two years, is not bothered by the past of one of the experts but by the conclusions they reach,” the lawyer denounced.

The experts were commissioned to analyze the validity of the computer material intervened in the case. This is one of the key pieces of evidence, because there would be the email in which Borràs had supposedly explained to a friend of his, Isaías Herrero, how to go through the entire process to circumvent the rules of public contracting. The Prosecutor’s Office requests six years in prison and 21 years of disqualification for the leader of Junts for crimes of prevarication and false documentation. Initially, she was also charged with embezzlement and fraud. Because she was given an oral trial, she has been suspended from her position in the Chamber.

