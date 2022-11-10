The developers of Sonic Frontiers took “countermeasures” to ensure players wouldn’t experience motion sickness.

The blue blur is known for going really fast, so it’s appreciated that the developers took care to not let that negatively affect players.

Producer Sachiko Kawamura told Famitsu that the QA team were integral to this process and that it was important to take this aspect of the game seriously (thanks Siliconera).

Sonic Frontiers – Showdown Trailer

“I can only thank the Q&A team that tested the game. However, some of them were unable to play the game due to 3D motion sickness… I thought it would be a shame if countermeasures were not taken, so this is something that we decided to take very seriously… In the end, we prepared a lot of countermeasures to reduce the amount of 3D motion sickness,” said Kawamura.

It’s not clear exactly what these countermeasures are, but it’s appreciated to allow more people to enjoy the game.

Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka noted that the game “isn’t similar at all” to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, despite comparisons made by fans.

And now the game is finally out, we can experience the open zone and definitely not open world for ourselves, with all the speed we can muster.

Sonic Frontiers is out now across all consoles and PCs.