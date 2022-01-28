An eyewitness to an incident or a crime must report it to emergency services and be sure to wait for the police on the spot, Asiya Mukhamedshina, a member of the Russian Bar Association, said on Friday, January 28.

The first thing a person should do at a crime scene is call the police. If there are casualties, also an ambulance. Clearly state where the incident occurred. It is impossible to leave the scene of the incident until the arrival of the police, if further stay does not threaten life and health.

Before the arrival of law enforcement officers, it is advisable not to touch anything so as not to interfere with the work of investigators and not to leave your fingerprints. If possible, write down the data of alleged suspects or witnesses, the specialist recommended.

If there are victims at the scene of the emergency, then anyone can provide first aid to them. Persons who have the right to provide medical care are specified in the law.

“If a person was injured in the commission of a crime, then the law establishes the obligation to provide medical assistance only to those persons who, due to professional duties, are the first to be at the scene of the incident with the victims, namely, rescuers, firefighters, police officers and a medical worker,” Mukhamedshina toldRIA News“.

She added that at the scene of an emergency, it is important not to overdo it in protecting the victim. If in this case an eyewitness, for example, injures a criminal, a criminal case may be initiated against the defense lawyer.

“The case under Article 213 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Hooliganism”, the punishment of which provides for imprisonment for up to five years,” she said.

In addition to Article 213, the actions of the victim’s lawyer may fall under the provisions of the articles “Intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm” and “Battery”, in addition, the offender can file a private charge against the lawyer of his victim, Mukhamedshina explained.

Earlier, on January 12, Viktoria Shakina, managing partner of the Moscow bar association Yursity, recalled that knowingly false reporting of an act of terrorism is punishable under Article 207 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. For a false report of an explosion and arson out of hooligan motives, a fine of up to 500 thousand rubles, restriction of freedom or forced labor for up to three years is threatened.