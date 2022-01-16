Lawyer Marva Elbialli denied the relationship of the man who attacked the synagogue in Texas, with Pakistani Aafia Siddiqui convicted in the United States. She told about it CNN.

Elbialli clarified that the perpetrator is not Aafia Siddiqi’s brother. “Whoever the attacker is, we want him to know that Aafia and her family condemn his actions,” she added, calling the suspect’s actions “monstrous and wrong.”

The capture of a synagogue in the American city of Colleyville became known on January 15. A man with a gun broke into the building and took four hostages, including a rabbi. Later it became known that the attacker demanded the release of his terrorist sister, who was sentenced to 86 years in prison for the attempted murder of a US soldier in 2010.

As a result of negotiations with law enforcement officials, the offender released one person. A few hours later, all the hostages were released, none of them were injured. The suspect himself was eliminated.