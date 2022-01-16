Lotti: “My ‘self-suspension’ is over. Now know how to include”

“Today, after some time, I took part in the leadership of the Democratic Party jointly with the House and Senate groups. Some time, actually, means from June 14, 2019, the day of my self-suspension. day I no longer participated in the activities of my party (meetings, assemblies and management) but I still continued to do my daily work as a parliamentarian, to do politics in the Chamber, to work in the Chamber group and with the territories that I they elected in a single-member constituency “. The deputy Luca Lotti writes on Facebook. “I write all this because in these first days of the year we have read everything: interviews on alleged diseases, Trojan horses, hypotheses of absurd purges and witch hunts. In some cases, he even heard of people from” eliminate “. Personally I believe that this Democratic Party should not eliminate, but unite”, he adds.

“I believe that the Democratic Party cannot exclude, but include. And as the founder of the Democratic Party I believe in the profound reasons why the Democratic Party was born: a reformist party that looks to the social and economic growth of the country, without leaving anyone behind. for all these reasons, with my presence at the Management today, I consider my suspension over because, I think it is now clear to everyone, the reasons that led me to take that decision are largely superseded by the facts. At that moment my position was exploited from a media point of view and filled with meanings that over time have turned out to be as absurd as they are false. I then decided to take a step back, thinking only of the good of the Democratic Party: it was a painful choice and made independently “, observes Lotti. “Today with the same autonomy I put an end to this auto suspension, because I am more and more convinced that at this moment the Democratic Party and the reformist group need everyone’s work and commitment. Thanks to all those who have me always been by your side. Thanks also to those who accused me just for reading half a newspaper headline: your justicialism pushes me to commit myself even more to my work. I am there and I will be there, always at the service of the community of the Democratic Party and in the exclusive interest of the citizens “, he concludes.

