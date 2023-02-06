Lawyer Tatarinov: the actions of a Russian who fired salutes at traffic police may be considered hooliganism

The actions of the driver, who on one of the Voronezh roads tried to hide from the police and fired salutes, can be qualified as hooliganism, said lawyer, legal blogger Vladislav Tatarinov. In an interview with Lenta.ru, he assessed the incident and explained that the punishment would depend on the severity of the consequences.

“In addition to avoiding the chase, which is an administrative offense, here is disobedience to the demand of the traffic police inspector. As for fireworks, it all depends on the consequences. If the use of these fireworks resulted in the fact that someone was injured or harmed the health or life of the police officers, others, a criminal case may be initiated on the fact of causing harm. If no harm was caused, then the use of such fireworks during the chase can be qualified as hooliganism, moreover, as an administrative offense. There, the punishment is not so significant, a few days of arrest or a fine, ”the specialist said.

According to him, if the actions of the Russians are qualified as hooliganism under a criminal article, then the responsibility will be “very serious”, but such a scenario, according to Tatarinov, is unlikely.

I believe that in this case there will be liability for disobedience to the requirements of police officers, hooliganism as an administrative offense and, if harm was caused to the health or property of other people, then criminal prosecution Vladislav Tatarinovlawyer

Earlier, a video appeared on the network showing a Toyota Land Cruiser car, the driver of which is trying to hide from the police, shooting back from law enforcement officers with fireworks. The footage shows cars speeding down the road, followed by fireworks. It is reported that the situation occurred on one of the Voronezh roads, the driver was a 36-year-old man.