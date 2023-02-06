A 20-year-old with an allergic hypersensitivity died after eating a tiramisu containing traces of milk. A death, which arrived after ten days in a coma, on which the Milan prosecutor’s office has now opened up a manslaughter case file. On January 26, the young woman was having dinner with her boyfriend in a restaurant in the center, already frequented by the two and known for its vegan dishes, when she decided to order a tiramisu. An unreleased that, perhaps, was fatal to her although nothing about her on her label reports anything that could have given her anaphylactic shock. After a few teaspoons, the girl felt bad and help was called: the rush to San Raffaele, however, was not enough: yesterday the 20-year-old, AB her initials, she died.

The investigations, coordinated by prosecutor Luca Gaglio, started immediately: the seven jars of tiramisu Tiramisun, present in the Milanese restaurant, were ‘blocked’ (administrative detention), while the other jars were withdrawn from the market today. The product “may contain traces of dairy products. Consumers are invited not to consume the product and to bring it back to the point of sale for reimbursement”, reads the website of the Ministry of Health which puts an alert on the product (Mascherpa tiramisù brand produced by Glg srl ad Assago) to those who are allergic to milk proteins.

The seizure became necessary after the first qualitative analyzes which revealed the presence of milk proteins, but only the quantitative analyzes – entrusted to the Nas laboratories – will be able to better clarify any responsibilities. What appears certain is that the place is unrelated to any responsibility, while inspections are underway in the manufacturing company, but at the moment there are no suspects. The prosecutor has ordered an allergy consultation, while an autopsy on the 20-year-old will take place this week.