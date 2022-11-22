The future law on artistic education will open the door to greater cooperation between these higher education centers and the universities and will even contemplate the possibility of affiliation and integration in one of the campuses.

This is how the draft for the preparation of the future norm that the ministries of Education and Universities sent today to autonomies, rectors and other organizations so that they can present their ideas and allegations. Once they study and debate these proposals, both ministries want to draw up a bill so that the Cortes Generales approve it before the end of the legislature.

The project aims to modernize and give basic regulation to some centers and some teachings with some 22,000 teachers who train 95,000 students in a higher degree in music, dance, plastic arts, design, dramatic art or restoration of cultural assets.

The basic proposal of the ministries contemplates establishing a procedure so that these centers can be attached if they wish to universities, creating a framework to implement joint master’s and doctoral courses, formalizing collaboration with the faculties of Fine Arts or even creating what they call ‘Campus of the Arts’.

Among the 30 proposals in the draft is to increase the autonomy of the centers, eliminate the differences in scholarships with university students, create dual education in museums or theaters or make it easier for teachers to combine teaching and their career, for example as musicians or dancers.