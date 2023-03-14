Yousef Al-Arabi (Dubai) Dubai Expo City launched the second phase of the city, which includes its first residential projects, “Expo Valley” and “Expo Central”, which are based on the exceptional standards of Expo 2020, at a time when nearly a third of the Dubai Expo City site has been built.
Engineer Ahmed Al-Khatib, Head of Real Estate Development and Delivery at Dubai Expo City, said in a press statement on the sidelines of the launch of residential complexes in the city, that the real estate sector in the United Arab Emirates is achieving a strong performance, benefiting from factors of security, stability and effective real estate legislation.
The demand for medium and luxury real estate
He added that the current demand for real estate includes medium and luxury real estate, pointing out that the facilities provided by the state in obtaining real estate, residence and the availability of financing have in turn contributed to strengthening real estate demand.
He pointed out that the legislation approved by the Dubai Land Department and the Real Estate Regulatory Agency provide a safe investment environment that protects the rights of all parties.
On the launch of the next phases of Dubai Expo City, Al-Khatib said: The city is growing naturally by meeting its needs of schools, hospitals, clubs and offices, in parallel with the increase in the city’s population.
Opening the door for sale in the first stage
He pointed out that the door for sale has opened in the first phase of the residential projects in Expo today, which is the phase that will be completed by the end of the year 2025. The “Expo Valley” project includes 532 villas, while the “Expo Central” project includes 450 apartments.
He added that the city aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, and said: The city has developed more than 40 indicators of sustainability during the stages of implementation, delivery and operation, as 30% of the internal roads in the Expo are from recycling car tires, and water consumption is 30% less. Electricity consumption is reduced by 27%, and the buildings have the highest sustainability certificates.
The future of urban living
Dubai Expo City launched the first phase of its residential projects to launch the future of urban living, within a smart and sustainable city that improves the quality of life.
These sustainable and integrated communities are an integral part of the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040, and adopt best practices in innovative and environmentally friendly design, with a focus on providing the well-being and happiness of residents.
His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, was briefed on the city’s development plans in early March.
“When we built the Expo 2020 Dubai site and hosted the international event, we showed the world what can be achieved by adopting distinguished, innovative and sustainable architecture that puts the well-being of people and the planet at its core,” said the head of real estate development and delivery at Expo Dubai.
He added: “Society members can expect the same level of excellence and more in these new projects, as the Expo Valley and Expo Central projects present a new conception of sustainable urban life, and these projects will adopt our international standards, benefiting from our experiences in Expo 2020 Dubai to create communities Happy and interdependent, it is a model for living in balance and harmony.
Expo Valley
The “Expo Valley” residential project is located on the eastern side of Dubai Expo City, and combines the preservation of the environment with the health and well-being of its residents. It provides a natural barrier to block out noise and dust.
The “Expo Valley” features car-free lanes and tracks for bicycles and electric bikes, and it is a community full of recreational and educational opportunities, sports activities, shops and restaurants, and easy access to all distinctive areas in Dubai Expo City through the “Green Path”, which is a corridor designated for pedestrians, bicycles and self-driving vehicles. ,
The first phase of the residential project includes 165 housing units, including five-bedroom standalone villas, four- and five-bedroom attached villas, and three- and four-bedroom townhouses, with prices starting from 3.4 million dirhams.
Expo Central
The “Expo Central” project is located in the heart of the Dubai Expo site, and it consists of three residential complexes, each with a unique design philosophy. The “Mangrove Residence” complex will be the first complex to be launched, and it consists of three buildings overlooking Al Wasl Square and Jubilee Park, and is located near the most prominent Expo City facilities and destinations.
The first phase includes 450 luxury apartments, with prices starting from 1.2 million dirhams, including apartments from one to four bedrooms, all equipped with smart technologies, and the “Mangrove Residence” includes pedestrian paths, vibrant green public spaces, swimming pools, play areas, and gyms. , shops and restaurants, with all the amenities of a new urban community in one area, and soon two more complexes will be launched, “Sedr Residence” and “Sky Residence”.
#launch #phase #Expo #city
Leave a Reply