At a time when it seems that it is not well seen that companies earn a lot of money, Juan Roig, president of Mercadona, the largest food company in Spain, made a plea in defense of company profits. This is how he began his traditional press conference on the annual results of the Valencian company.

Is having benefits a good thing or a bad thing? Let’s see if it’s bad to have benefits! Having benefits is essential”, with this reflection on the air, the Valencian manager wanted to send a clear message to the Government: “Having benefits is a very good thing. In Spain it seems that we want to hide it », he pointed out.

Of course, Roig specified that what “is not healthy, is not good” is if having benefits becomes “the main objective”, since – he advocated – “it must be made compatible and shared with the whole of society, with the five components: customers, workers, suppliers, society and capital.

The president also warned that “if there is no benefit, you cannot reinvest, maintain a company, update your assets…”. For this reason, from the rostrum that he occupies every year at the Mercadona headquarters in Paterna (Valencia) he made a request: “this message must be transmitted to society: profits are an essential and necessary thing and the more benefits you have, the better ».