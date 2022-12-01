The red carpet of the festival received a number of international movie stars such as Sharon Stone from the United States, Maryam Ozerli from Turkey, Alex Gonzalez from Spain, Michel Moroni from Italy, Priyanka Chopra from India, Luna Maya from Indonesia and Hussein Fahmy from Egypt.

The festival also honored Indian actor Shahrukh Khan, British director Guy Ritchie and Egyptian actress Yousra with the (Honorary Yusr) award for their “extraordinary contributions to the film industry”.

The festival, which continues until the tenth of December in the coastal city of Jeddah in the west of the Kingdom, raises the slogan “Cinema is everything.”

The main competition of the festival includes 16 films competing for the (Al-Yousr Awards), including the two Saudi films (The Crow Song) by director Muhammad Al-Salman and (Between the Sands) by director Muhammad Al-Atawi, while the rest of the films came from Syria, Lebanon, Iran, Iraq, Indonesia, India, Kazakhstan, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Kenya, Angola and Korea. Southern.

The competition jury is chaired by American director, producer and screenwriter Oliver Stone, with the membership of Egyptian actress Nelly Karim, Tunisian director Kawthar Ben Haniyeh, Palestinian actor Ali Suleiman and Georgian director Levan Kogashvili.

The festival organizes a series of interviews with international stars and directors, including actor Jackie Chan, American director Spike Lee, German director Fatih Akin, Indian actor Akshay Kumar, Lebanese actress Nadine Labaki and Italian director Luca Guadagnino.

In conjunction with the festival, the (Red Sea Market) will be held from the third to the sixth of December, with the aim of stimulating joint production, exchanging experiences, and finding opportunities for artistic cooperation and distribution of works.