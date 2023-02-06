Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The joint military exercise “Cooperation 3”, which is being held on state soil between the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates and the Sultan’s Armed Forces in the Sultanate of Oman, has been launched within the framework of cooperation, coordination, exchange of experiences and raising the combat readiness of both sides.

The exercise “Cooperation 3” – which will last until February 16 – comes within the framework of joint Gulf cooperation and the enhancement of the military capabilities of the participants. combat within the framework of defense cooperation and joint coordination between the two countries.

The “Taawon 3” exercise aims to benefit from experiences and unify concepts in the field of modern military theories and tactics acquired through theoretical and applied exercises and lessons that enhance the military capabilities and technical capabilities of its participants, in addition to enhancing individual and collective skills, according to recent developments in the exercises. military.