Much has been said about the nintendo switch 2 and its launch planned for this year. Although at the moment there is no official information from Nintendo, The launch month of this console was recently leaked, and all thanks to the return of GameShark.

During a financial meeting today, AI Shark, previously known as GameShark, revealed that They plan to revive the GameShark brand in September 2024, this to coincide with the launch of the successor to the Nintendo Switch, information that surely surprised more than one person who did not expect to know the release date of this console in this way. This is the description where this information was released:

“Formerly known as GameShark, AI Shark is set to redefine the gaming landscape with its revolutionary AI-enhanced technology. The innovative gaming software will mark a major advancement in gaming experience, providing an enhanced gaming experience for beginner users. The official launch is planned to coincide with Nintendo Switch 2 in September 2024.”

When questioned, Altec Lansing, a member of AI Shark, mentioned that the successor to the Switch would arrive in the fall 2024 season, and it is not entirely sure that September is the month chosen for this launch. While he noted that Nintendo doesn't have a specific date yet, he didn't deny the existence of the console, or the fact that it will hit the market this year.

Although Nintendo has not shared official information about the successor to the Switch, multiple sources assure that the reveal and launch of this console will take place this year. However, this is the first time a high-profile company has spoken openly about this. While there is a possibility that this is a mistake, everything seems to indicate that in September 2024 we will have a new console in our hands.

Regarding GameShark, this was a brand known for manufacturing various cheat codes and cheat devices. However, a couple of years ago he left the video game industry, but now it's set to return as AI-enhanced software designed to help “people improve their game over time.”

Unlike the GameShark of the past, Ai Shark is software that is not designed to be a cheat tool, but “focuses on helping people improve their game over time,” and its target audience is casual gamers. We can only wait to have more information about this product in the future.

Although Nintendo has not confirmed it, it seems that the Switch successor will hit the market in September 2024. On related topics, the Switch 2 is already generating money for the Big N. Likewise, more games are coming to Switch Online.

Editor's Note:

This makes the launch of the Switch 2 more real. Although Nintendo is likely not happy with this leak, the company will surely continue with its plans, and will release all the information we want to know until they are ready. In the meantime, more and more leaks will reach our hands.

Via: Digital Trends