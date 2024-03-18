For many decades there has been talk about the havoc that the climate change in the worldranging from increasing temperatures and the disappearance of water in many countries.

Likewise, according to some scholars on the subject, by 2100 several cities in Latin America would be under waterdue to the rise in sea level, leaving many people without homes, jobs and harming the countries' economies.

This change would put the geography of Latin America as we know it now at risk, since due to global warming, several of the glaciers and polar caps are melting, causing the oceans to have more water.

According to these experts, the first city to be underwater due to the increase in sea level would be BarranquillaColombia, since according to scholars they are located in a place that is constantly flooded, at the mouth of the Magdalena River.

On the list follows Maracaibo in Venezuela, due to the increase in sea level, as well as Rio de Janeiro and Porto Alegre, in Brazil, since these large cities are located next to the sea.

Likewise, cities such as Punta del Este in Paraguay and areas of Entre Ríos and Buenos Aires in Argentina.

Since this situation has already been warned, these countries should start taking measures so that companies and communities begin to be more aware of the damage that is being caused to the environment.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, this could happen for the poor management that has been given to the oceans, seas and lakesin addition to the extraction of the precious liquid from underground places.

This will not only affect these five South American countries, but similar situations could also arise in countries such as Mexico, Honduras and Nicaragua, where water levels could reach 2.1 meters above current levels.

