Fires | A sofa caught fire in an apartment building in Kallio, Helsinki

No one was injured in the fire, but the apartment is being renovated due to smoke damage.

Sofa mysteriously caught fire in an apartment building in Helsinki In Kallio on Monday evening.

The rescue service was alerted to the Third Line at a quarter to seven in the evening. According to initial information, several units went to the scene.

Seven in the evening after the rescue service of the city of Helsinki announced that the fire has been extinguished.

Clock at eight o'clock the situation was over, and the firefighters had already had time to go to the sauna, said the fire marshal on duty Kari Ursin.

According to him, no one was injured in the fire, but the sofa is gone and the apartment is being renovated. The resident managed to leave the apartment after the sofa caught fire.

“There is so much smoke and soot damage around the house that it is impossible to live there.”

Smoke also had time to spread to the neighboring apartments, which had to be ventilated in the evening.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown. It is known that the fire was not caused by cigarettes, but Ursin does not open the matter further at this stage.