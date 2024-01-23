It was recently that the Negreira case with FC Barcelona was uncovered and word went up in the sky about the possible matches adulterated by Negreira himself with his influences. Also since the VAR was imposed, the theory was created that the big teams that “stealed” the most before would now have less capacity to do so due to this improvement. What has been shown after Real Madrid's match against Almería is that no matter what happens, there will always be controversy and decisions that fall to one side or the other when calling a foul and/or penalty is subjective. In addition, the VAR can enter, but the final decision remains with the on-field referee, which continues to leave the options of an adulterated league up in the air. These are some of the latest controversies that the white club has had:
On everyone's lips, the first action that triggered all the events that are currently occurring, where a handball is whistled by an Almería player who is falling, and due to the very movement of the jump to propel himself, his arm is in a position that ends touching with the ball.
This was the contact that the referee saw and considered sufficient to call a foul, a few plays after calling the penalty, in an Almería possession that had ended in a goal and had meant 3-1 for the Andalusians. The VAR asked the referee to look at it, and he declared a foul and, therefore, the goal was not added to the scoreboard.
And finally, the last of the controversies of this match, Vinícius' goal that has caused so much to talk about. In the image you can see how the ball contacts the shoulder, and the referee considers that it is high enough to not be considered a handball and, therefore, validates the goal.
A few derbies ago, there was great controversy about this expulsion of Ángel Correa after an action with Rüdiger where the Argentine's contact is evidently less, and even more knowing the size and physical capabilities of both.
After a very tough tackle by Nacho that was sanctioned with a red card, the committee imposed a match ban on him that made it impossible for the Madrid centre-back to arrive for the next classic, which was a problem because the meringues did not have personnel in that position. It was enough to appeal for the sanction to be reduced by enough games to reach the classic.
One of the biggest controversies recently, when Valverde waited for the Villarreal midfielder to punch him in the parking lots and the committee that judged him washed its hands of it and did not impose any sanction on the Real Madrid player.
A few days ago in the league, Real Madrid was playing for the lead against Girona in a match against Mallorca that ended with a victory by one for the white team, in a goal that caused people to talk. The central defender jumps next to his dance partner in that corner, Raillo, who is run over by Carvajal on the way, which prevents him from jumping and losing his mark, who ends up scoring the goal.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#latest #Real #Madrid #referee #controversies #match #Almería #difficult #forget
Leave a Reply