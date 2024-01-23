As always it is one reservation at guaranteed minimum price , i.e. if there is a discount before release, this will be applied to your order. In other words, you will pay the lowest price that appears on the game's product page between the time of pre-order and the time of shipment. The pre-order is free and can be canceled at any time.

Through Amazon Italy it is now possible to make a reservation TEKKEN 8 in D1 Edition version complete with Steelbook as a gift . The price is €79.99 and the release date is set for January 26, 2024. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

TEKKEN 8, pre-order

By pre-ordering, you will get the Paul Phoenix Avatar Costume. If you pre-order the PS5 version, you will also get the exclusive Avartar Mokujin and Tetsujin costume.

This version also includes the steelbook (Amazon exclusive) for free at the same price as the normal edition.

Tekken will offer a total of 32 fighters at launch, new gameplay focused on aggression and dynamic and destructible environments.