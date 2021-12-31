“Given the extreme contagiousness of the Omicron variant it is advisable to continue to behave prudently, to respect self-isolation and other quarantine rules and above all to carry out the booster vaccination”. Thus the general director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Giovanni Rezza, in a video message commenting on the data of the Covid-19 monitoring, released today.

Rezza recalls that “this week the incidence rate” of Covid-19 cases “tends to almost double compared to the previous week, and is fixed at around 783 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. Even the RT – he adds – shows an upward trend. ‘increase, and we are now at 1.18, therefore well above the unit. The occupancy rate of the medical and intensive care beds is respectively 17.1% and 12.9%, therefore above the critical threshold at national level, a threshold – he concludes – which is exceeded in 12 Regions “.