After scoring the goal for Inter Miami in the victory on penalties against Nashville in the ‘League Cup’, A video where all the goals scored by Lionel Messi in final matches are compiled went viral on social networks.

The Argentine footballer has scored 37 goals in 49 final matches Throughout his long and prolific career, most with the Barcelona shirt, where he played for almost 18 years.

The ‘flea’ not only intervened in the most decisive moments of the Spanish team, he also did it in PSG, in Inter Miami, and of course, in the Argentine team. In fact, His debut on the networks was in a final match with “La Albiceleste” in the U-20 World Cup, when he scored the two goals in the win against Nigeria.

With Barça he scored 32 goals in the finals of all the tournaments he has ever played, such as Club World Cup, Champions League, European Super Cup, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup, according to ‘ESPN’.

Meanwhile, with the Argentine team, in addition to the aforementioned debut against Nigeria with the U-20, he also enlisted in the World Cup final in Qatar, where he participated in the nets in two of his team’s three goals.

Now, at his current club, Messi repeated the feat and, in his first final with Inter Miami, He made the “pink” fans delirious with a goal that bears his stamp.

The teams that suffered the most from Messi in the finals

Among the favorite rivals of the 10, the team that heads the list is Athletic Club, followed by Sevilla (seven) and Real Madrid (six).

Internationally, with Barcelona he scored two goals against Manchester United in the same number of finals. Against Santos, in 2011, scored a brace in the Club World Cup final and with the Argentine team, he also scored twice against Nigeria (Under-20) and France (senior team).

Messi and all his goals in finals

-Sub-20 World Cup 2005: Nigeria (x2)

-Copa del Rey 2009: Athletic Bilbao

-Champions League 2009: Manchester United

-Spanish Super Cup 2009: Athletic Bilbao

-2009 Club World Cup: Students (LP)

-Supercopa of Spain 2010: Seville (x3)

-Champions League 2011: Manchester United

-2011 Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid (x3)

-European Super Cup 2011: Porto

-2011 Club World Cup: Santos (x2)

-Copa del Rey 2012: Athletic Bilbao

-2012 Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid (x2)

-Copa del Rey 2015: Athletic Bilbao (x2)

-European Super Cup 2015: Seville (2015)

-Spanish Super Cup 2015: Athletic Bilbao

-2015 Club World Cup: River

-Supercopa of Spain 2016: Seville

-Copa del Rey 2017: Deportivo Alavés

-Spanish Super Cup 2017: Real Madrid

-Copa del Rey 2018: Seville

-Copa del Rey 2019: Valencia

-Copa del Rey 2021: Athletic Bilbao (x2)

-French Super Cup 2022: Nantes

-World Cup in Qatar 2022: France (x)

-Leagues Cup 2023: Nashville

NATHALIA GOMEZ PARRA

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING – WITH INFORMATION FROM THE

MERCURY (GDA)

TIME

