Victoria Krumbeck

A man dies while diving in Malta. The reason for this is an abrupt change in the weather. 17 people can be saved.

Cirkewwa – A sudden change in the weather ended a diving trip off the coast of Malta on Tuesday (March 26). Winds caused strong waves as several groups of divers were in the water. The groups were in distress and had to be rescued. A 45-year-old Dutchman died.

Fatal accident in Malta: diver dies after change in weather

The divers were in groups off Cirkewwa Rozi, a popular diving site on the northern tip of Malta, according to Maltese authorities, Reuters news agency reported. Suddenly strong winds resulted in heavy seas. At 1 p.m., the Maltese authorities finally declared the “code yellow” – however, at this point the diving groups were already underway and therefore received no knowledge of the warning.

The divers were near a popular site where a wreck lies. According to reports from the Times of Malta Police were called to the dive site at around 1:20 p.m. because several divers had gotten into trouble in the sea. Various helicopters and patrol boats were mobilized to rescue the groups. Four divers managed to swim to shore under their own power, less than a mile away, while others were rescued from the water. The 45-year-old diver was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Tourist from Netherlands dies while diving: “Called for help”

According to a member of the diving school who spoke to the Times of Malta It was initially an “ordinary day for divers”. But the waves suddenly became higher, making it more difficult for divers to get back to the surface, the member said. “There was a cry for help,” he added. According to Reuters, it was the largest diver rescue operation ever carried out in Malta.

