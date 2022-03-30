On March 29, Colombia played its last card to qualify for the playoff that would take him to Qatar 2022. However, with the victory of the Colombian team against Venezuela 1-0, the team could not qualify for the world cup.

As usual, Internet users did not stop commenting on social networks regarding the performance of Colombians, Venezuelans and Peruvians.

This is because the Colombian team did not depend only on its result, but also on the match, which was played simultaneously, between Peru and Paraguay.

However, the Peruvian team managed to score two goals in the first half and these were some memes made by users.

After a maximum penalty in favor of Reinaldo Rueda’s team, James Rodríguez was in charge of charging from the penalty spot. Although at first Wuilker Faríñez, goalkeeper from Venezuela, covered the goal, it was repeated due to a failure in the collection.

On the second shot, Rodríguez scored a goal and the joy did not seem to return to the homes Colombians, due to its repetition.

With the elimination of the Colombian team, many of the netizens were very sad because some of their favorites would not have a place in the World Cup.

In addition, many fans were angry because, despite the goal, it seemed that the World Cup was getting further and further away.

With the result 1-0, the dream of the World Cup fades and the Colombian National Team will have to wait for a new opportunity in four years.

