Today we will have the final of the Super Cup between Real Madrid and Athletic Club, two teams that have not seen each other in a final since 1958. Everything is ready for a high-intensity match that will decide who is the team with the most titles since the new format of the Super Cup, because since the trophy was modified, so that there were four participants, Real Madrid and Athletic Club, are the only ones who have won it.
The Super Cup changed in 2020, where the entry of the Cup runners-up and the La Liga runners-up was allowed. In this first edition, it was Real Madrid that beat Atlético de Madrid, after having eliminated Valencia in the semi-finals.
Already last year, it was Athletic Club that won the trophy against Koeman’s Barça, and after having eliminated Real Madrid in the semifinals. Therefore, in this edition, the last two champions of the tournament will meet and Athletic will defend the title against a Real Madrid team that will seek revenge after last year’s semifinals.
In this edition, Real Madrid eliminated Barça in a fast-paced match that ended 2-3 in favor of the Whites, while the Lions have just beaten Atlético de Madrid 1-2, also in an agonizing match that decided by details.
A priori, Real Madrid is the favourite, as they have also beaten the rojiblancos this season in La Liga, but we cannot ignore the fact that this is a final, and Marcelino’s side have proven to be a very competitive team that knows perfectly well what is to play finals, because in two seasons he has four, two in the Copa del Rey and two in the Super Cup. What is clear is that we will enjoy a great game between two historic teams.
