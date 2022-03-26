Today he is one of the Italian singers of the new generation most loved by the public, but here Michele Bravi was just a child: the photos

Today he is one of the most followed and appreciated Italian singers of the entire music scene. In the last Sanremo Festival he was one of the protagonists and his hits often pass on the radio. Michele Bravi he is also very active on social media, where he has published several photos from his childhood several times. Looking at these shots, did you realize it was him?

Credit: michelebravi – Instagram

As well as many of his colleagues from the world of music and other well-known personalities of the show, also Michele Bravi is very active on social networks.

These platforms are used by them to tell their experiences, to celebrate their successes, for important announcements, but also to retrace, from time to time, the path of childhood memories.

Michele Bravi, on several occasions has published some beautiful photographs that portray him at an early agealways arousing great affection from his fans.

Credit: michelebravi – Instagram

In all these snapshots we notice the characteristic smile of the singer and his big eyes and very expressive that still distinguish it today. It is really impossible not to recognize him or not to understand that he is really the Umbrian singer-songwriter.

Life and career of Michele Bravi

Michele Bravi was born in City of Castello on December 19, 1994 and is an Italian singer-songwriter.

It owes its fame to participation in the seventh edition of the Sky talent show, X Factorin 2013. Thanks to the single written for him by Tiziano Ferro, he succeeds in triumphing and successfully entering the Italian record market.

His singles and albums have always had a huge hit successwhich led him to be today one of the new generation singers most loved by the public.

He participated for twice at the Sanremo Festival. The first of 2017, with the song “The diary of errors”, placing himself in a prestigious fourth place. The second this year, in 2022with the song “Winter of flowers”, finishing in tenth place.

Credit: michelebravi – Instagram

In 2018, despite himself, he found himself the protagonist in an unpleasant news story. He was involved, in Milan, in a car accident in which died a 58-year-old motorcyclist. Bravi made a prohibited u-turn to take a street in the opposite direction. He was then charged with street murder. the singer requested a plea bargain for one year and six months of imprisonment with suspension of the sentence and no mention in the criminal record. Request that was accepted by the Milan GUP.