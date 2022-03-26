The world of international music is in mourning for the sudden disappearance of Taylor Hawkins, who died at the age of 50 before a concert of his band, i Foo Fighters, in Bogota. It seems that the musician died of a heart attack: his lifeless body was found in the hotel room. The group mates still don’t believe what happened.

The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins.

With these words, in a post published on social media at 4 in the morning, the former Nirvana band Dave Grohl announced the death of the drummer of the American group. Some media point out that the man was found dead in a hotel in Bogota where he was with his companions for a stop on the tour in Latin America, at the Estero Picnic Festival.

The group should have performed on that stage, where today someone put so many candles on memory of Tayor Hawkins, who died prematurely probably from a heart attack. The writing “Taylor Hawkins por siempre“(“Taylor Hawkins forever“).

The group is now asking to respect the privacy of his family:

Our thoughts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.

Taylor Hawkins died at 50, the world of music in shock

The 50-year-old drummer was part of the Foo Fighters since 1997. He was much loved by his fans, for his skill, such as in Learn to Fly, a song that also became famous for a maxi amateur concert asking for a concert by the band in Cesena.

His travel companions then decided to greet him with these touching words: