Today is scheduled to start the final works of the remodeling of the castle of Alhama de Murcia. Up to five restoration projects have been carried out from 2000 to 2012, which have made it possible to recover the current image of the monument with the keep and the north wall, configuring the citadel and the current upper enclosure.

On this occasion, the investment of 1,258,000 euros comes through the 1.5% Cultural program of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, of which the City Council was a beneficiary for the project, called ‘Restoration of the lower precinct of the castle ‘, in which the financing is borne by the Ministry in 70%, and the rest corresponds to the municipal coffers. From the Department of Culture and Heritage, the Department of Education and Culture is expected to participate.

The works, awarded to the temporary union of companies Salmer Canteria y Restauración and Fernández Molina Restauración, have an execution period of 24 months. In this period, archeology and restoration work will be carried out on the lower enclosure of the fortress, such as streets, stables, culverts and houses that will be recovered for future cultural and tourist itineraries.

On the hill of the castle of Alhama, from where the entire Guadalentín Valley is dominated, stands the important Andalusian fortification built in the second half of the 10th century. It contemplates two defensive enclosures, the fortress in the upper part and the basin or lower enclosure with numerous homes, the latter being the one that concentrates this important investment.

This monument has been declared BIC since 1985. “It is a fortified space of more than 5,000 square meters, a 23-meter-high keep, six towers, three large cisterns and sections of wall over twelve meters high” , explains archaeologist José Baños Serrano.