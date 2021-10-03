Traditional cattle ranching is still very important to maintain the population in rural areas. During the 5th Segureño Lamb Fair, held this weekend in the Caracas hamlet of Archivel, the importance of this sector for the economy of the regions where this autochthonous breed is bred, which has its IGP (Indication Protected Geographical Area), both for its culinary value and for its contribution to sustainability.

Eight breeders have exhibited their best specimens, both from the Segureño breed and from the Montesina and Celtiberian white goat. José Antonio García, councilor for Agriculture, Livestock and Pedanías, was very satisfied with the result of this edition, which is recovering after the stoppage due to the pandemic; «We had high expectations and we have met the objectives that we had set ourselves; All the details have been taken care of and all the recommendations of the health authorities have been maintained. “The farmers – he added – are very happy with the development of the fair, which once again underlines the quality of this breed and the importance of the sector for the municipality.”

On Saturday we had the presence of the Vice President of the Community, Isabel Franco; the mayor of Caravaca, José Francisco García; and the general director of Livestock, Fisheries and Aquaculture, Francisco José Espejo, who took a tour of the La Muralla area.

Yesterday morning, the program began with the music of the Animeros de Caravaca, at which time the prizes of the drawing and photography contests were also awarded and the awards were given to Miguel Sánchez López and Puri Rodríguez García, as ‘Pastor of the Year’ and ‘Pastor of the Year’, respectively. The program was completed with a shearing show and a cowbell workshop. In one of the marquees it was possible to contemplate a part of the images of the project ‘Caminos del Historia’, by Juan Manuel Navarro, pastor and photography fan.