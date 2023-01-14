Covid, the new guidelines with advice on using protections. The Kraken variant will be dominant in Europe

In closed, crowded or poorly ventilated spaces masks continue to be a key tool against Covid 19: says the World Health Organization, in its latest update on the guidelines to combat the epidemic. In Italy, as in many other countries, they are no longer mandatory except in hospitals, homes for the elderly and other health facilities, where the obligation to wear them has been extended until April 30, 2023. And yet the WHO continues to recommend their use in specific situations: that is, when you have had contact with a positive, or when someone has or suspects you have Covid or if you are at high risk of severe Covid. And this regardless of the local epidemiological situation, given the current spread of Covid globally.

Naturally, adds the WHO, to evaluate whether to impose the protective device, the cases, the levels of hospitalization, the vaccinated and immunized must be evaluated. It is true that what is circulating, as the general manager of Spallanzani in Rome Francesco Vaia all’Ansa says, is a Covid 23, or rather a completely different syndrome from the one we saw three years ago.

Even the variant Kraken, which could become dominant in Europe within a month or two, poses a low risk to the general population according to an initial analysis by the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention. And for this reason something has also changed for the days of isolation of the positives: for the infected without symptoms, in particular, the World Health Organization – as already arranged in Italy – now suggests 5 days instead of 10. For the asymptomatic, after 5 days the isolation can end even without exit buffer. On the other hand, it can end even earlier in the presence of a negative antigen test. As for positives with symptoms, without tests – reads the update – the new guidelines suggest 10 days of isolation from the date of onset of symptoms: the tests have in fact shown that people with symptoms released on the fifth day risked infecting three times as many people as those who ended isolation on day 10. Green light also for the use of the antiviral Paxlovid for pregnant or breastfeeding women with non-serious Covid 19.