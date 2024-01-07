The first night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards during which the best television products in the world were awarded in multiple categories. Among the many winners there is also The Last of Us which won eight awards. Let's see what they are.

First of all, The Last of Us won the award for “Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup” for the infected; the prize goes to:

Barrie Gower, Prosthetics Designer

Sarah Gower, Prosthetics Makeup Co-department Head

Paul Spateri, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist

Nelly Guimaras Sanjuan, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist

Johnny Murphy, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist

Joel Hall, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist

Lucy Pittard, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist

He then won the “Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie” and the award went to:

Alex Wang, Overall Visual Effects Supervisor

Sean Nowlan, Overall Visual Effects Producer

Joel Whist, Production Sfx Supervisor

Stephen James, Visual Effects Supervisor, Dneg

Nick Marshall, Digital Effects Supervisor, Dneg

Simon Jung, Visual Effects Supervisor, Weta Fx

Dennis Yoo, Animation Supervisor, Weta Fx

Espen Nordahl, Visual Effects Supervisor, Storm Studios

Jonathan Mitchell, Visual Effects Supervisor, Distillery Fx

We then move on to the prize “Outstanding Main Title Design“, assign to:

Andy Hall, Creative Director

Nadia Tzuo, Creative Director

Gryun Kim, 3d Artist

Min Shi, Designer

Jun Kim, 3D Artist

Xiaolin (Mike) Zeng, Designer

The next award is “Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)” for the episode “When You're Lost In The Darkness”, delivered to:

Michael J. Benavente, Supervising Sound Editor

Joe Schiff, Dialogue Editor

Christopher Battaglia, Mpse, Sound Designer

Chris Terhune, Sound Designer

Mitchell Lestner, Mpse, Sound Effects Editor

Jacob Flack, Mpse, Sound Effects Editor

Matt Yocum, Mpse, Sound Effects Editor

Maarten Hofmeijer, Music Editor

Randy Wilson, Supervising Foley Editor

Justin Helle, Foley Editor

Davi Aquino, Foley Editor

Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist

Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist

William Kellerman, Foley Artist

Also for the episode “When You're Lost In The Darkness”, The Last of Us won the “Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)“:

Marc Fishman, Cas, Re-recording Mixer

Kevin Roache, Cas, Re-recording Mixer

Michael Playfair, Cas, Production Mixer

The episode “Endure and Survive” instead won the “Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series” assigned to: