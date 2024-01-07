The first night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards during which the best television products in the world were awarded in multiple categories. Among the many winners there is also The Last of Us which won eight awards. Let's see what they are.
First of all, The Last of Us won the award for “Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup” for the infected; the prize goes to:
- Barrie Gower, Prosthetics Designer
- Sarah Gower, Prosthetics Makeup Co-department Head
- Paul Spateri, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist
- Nelly Guimaras Sanjuan, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist
- Johnny Murphy, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist
- Joel Hall, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist
- Lucy Pittard, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist
He then won the “Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie” and the award went to:
- Alex Wang, Overall Visual Effects Supervisor
- Sean Nowlan, Overall Visual Effects Producer
- Joel Whist, Production Sfx Supervisor
- Stephen James, Visual Effects Supervisor, Dneg
- Nick Marshall, Digital Effects Supervisor, Dneg
- Simon Jung, Visual Effects Supervisor, Weta Fx
- Dennis Yoo, Animation Supervisor, Weta Fx
- Espen Nordahl, Visual Effects Supervisor, Storm Studios
- Jonathan Mitchell, Visual Effects Supervisor, Distillery Fx
We then move on to the prize “Outstanding Main Title Design“, assign to:
- Andy Hall, Creative Director
- Nadia Tzuo, Creative Director
- Gryun Kim, 3d Artist
- Min Shi, Designer
- Jun Kim, 3D Artist
- Xiaolin (Mike) Zeng, Designer
The next award is “Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)” for the episode “When You're Lost In The Darkness”, delivered to:
- Michael J. Benavente, Supervising Sound Editor
- Joe Schiff, Dialogue Editor
- Christopher Battaglia, Mpse, Sound Designer
- Chris Terhune, Sound Designer
- Mitchell Lestner, Mpse, Sound Effects Editor
- Jacob Flack, Mpse, Sound Effects Editor
- Matt Yocum, Mpse, Sound Effects Editor
- Maarten Hofmeijer, Music Editor
- Randy Wilson, Supervising Foley Editor
- Justin Helle, Foley Editor
- Davi Aquino, Foley Editor
- Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist
- Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist
- William Kellerman, Foley Artist
Also for the episode “When You're Lost In The Darkness”, The Last of Us won the “Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)“:
- Marc Fishman, Cas, Re-recording Mixer
- Kevin Roache, Cas, Re-recording Mixer
- Michael Playfair, Cas, Production Mixer
The episode “Endure and Survive” instead won the “Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series” assigned to:
- Timothy A. Good, Ace, Editor
- Emily Mendez, Editor
The actors awarded for The Last of Us
Storm Reid she then received the “Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series” award for her role as Riley Abel in the episode Left Behind.
Nick Offerman he instead won the “Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series” award for the episode Long, Long Time as Bill.
The success of the series also extends beyond the awards, in fact we know that HBO's The Last of Us is the most pirated TV series of 2023.
