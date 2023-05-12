













The news comes from the Variety medium. According to them, The Last of Us it was already in the casting phase for its second season. However, the advent of the writers’ strike caused any work on it to halt until the end of it.

According to the report, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the series’ producers, are an active part of the strike. After all, both have served as writers in the past. So it is very likely that, until there is an agreement, neither of them will continue working on the series.

For now the actors have limited themselves to interpreting scenes that come from the video game The Last of Us Part II as preparation. Since it is not known how long the strike could last, we may not get the second season until late 2024 or perhaps early 2025.

What do we know about the second season of The Last of Us?

The second season of The Last of Us it was greenlit very shortly after the series premiered. According to its creators, with this continuation they will maintain the fidelity that characterized the first season. In other words, they will adapt the events of the second game almost to the letter. In addition, it will feature the return of Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal as Ellie and Joel.

Source: HBO.

Another piece of information that its creators released is that the second season may not be the last. Since the second part of the video game is very long, its story may be extended to a third season. However, all this work is stopped for the moment. Let’s hope the writers and studios come up with a solution soon.

