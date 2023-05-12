advice boss inspectionPupils in secondary school or MBO students should not receive a diploma or access to further education if they fail the Dutch language. That is the opinion of Inspector General Alida Oppers of the Education Inspectorate.

“It is important to take a closer look at the standardization of the exams,” says the highest education official in our country. “Now the rules are such that you can continue with an insufficient for Dutch. That really has to change, as far as I’m concerned.”

At the moment it is actually permitted to obtain a final mark of 4.5 for the core subject of Dutch (which is rounded up to a 5), ​​provided that there are sufficient marks on the final list for English and mathematics.

Earlier this week, the Inspectorate reported that about 20 percent of the HAVO and VWO students who passed the Dutch national exam last school year failed. These students therefore left with a diploma without a sufficient level of proficiency in the Dutch language. The result: 30 percent of teacher training courses for primary school teachers, for example, fail to pass the knowledge test in one go.

low literate

At pre-vocational secondary education, the percentage of failures for the central exam in Dutch is lower, between 7 and 14 percent, depending on the subject of study, but ‘an increasing percentage of pupils are leaving education with low literacy’, the education watchdog notes.

In order to eventually complete an MBO course, the desirable language level for Dutch is 2F. Last academic year, almost six thousand students (MBO 2 and MBO 3) failed to pass the central exam at 2F level. Oppers: ,,So you give an MBO diploma, knowing that this student is not sufficiently equipped with the Dutch language skills to save himself in life.”

The top civil servant and inspector general advises politicians to look at her ‘signal’. As an independent watchdog, the Education Inspectorate cannot tighten the examination rules itself, that is a political decision.

Education Minister Wiersma says: ,,We really have a big job when it comes to updating the basic skills. Specifically for Dutch, the past corona years have been tough, but it is important that young people understand their textbooks in the years that follow. So it's good to think about how that bar can be raised, how it can be better."

Dutch exams will be taken on Friday at VMBO and HAVO level.

Inspector General Alida Oppers of the Education Inspectorate © Education Inspectorate

